Countdown to Election Day! Shawnee Co. Elections Commissioner lists key dates

Shawnee Co. Elections Commissioner Andrew Howell reminds voters of registration, advance ballot deadlines
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While we’re introducing you to the candidates who are hard at work trying to get your vote, we also want to catch up with the folks working behind the scenes to make sure the elections run smoothly and fairly.

Shawnee Co. Elections Commissioner Andrew Howell visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about what his office is doing. Howell said most changes being implemented for this fall’s elections are happening internally, and have to do with procedures his staff follows. Among them are the ways in which they handle ballots coming into the office.

For voters, Howell said redistricting means a few people may have changed council districts and/or precinct boundaries. It also meant they needed to change some polling locations.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 7 election is Oct. 17. Howell said his office will begin mailing advance ballots the next day. In-person early voting will begin Oct. 23 and run through Noon Nov. 6.

In Shawnee Co., you can find your polling place, view a sample ballot, apply for an advance ballot, and find other key information at http://www.snco.us/election/. Any Kansas vote can find their sample ballot and polling information at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView.

