Clay Center man airlifted to Topeka after pickup veers off Riley Co. highway

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Clay Center was airlifted to a Topeka hospital after his pickup veered off a rural Riley County highway.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just before 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, emergency crews were called to the 6000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Riley Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2020 Toyota pickup truck driven by William Malcolm, 74, of Clay Center, had veered off the road and crashed.

KHP noted that Malcolm was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with suspected serious injuries. Once he arrived at the hospital, medical personnel airlifted him to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.

