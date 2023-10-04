Church to support survivors of sexual assault in wake of 5-year-old’s death

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast Topeka.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix continues to shake the Topeka community, one church is coming together to support survivors of sexual assault in her honor.

The First Presbyterian Church of Topeka says it will host a community prayer vigil between 5 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 817 SW Harrison St. in downtown Topeka in honor of Zoey Felix, the 5-year-old girl who tragically lost her life on Monday night.

Sandra Stogsdill Brown, lead pastor, said the vigil is the response to a request from a church member who came to her in distress due to the news of Felix’s death. The member pointed out that survivors of sexual assault who hear the news may relive their own traumas in the days to come and asked if the church would show its support.

“We gathered just days ago as a community for World Communion Sunday and the message was very much one of the need for all of us to love our neighbors and support each other, especially when something like this happens,” Stogsdill said. “The community prayer vigil is one small way to live that out.”

The church noted that the vigil will start at 5 p.m. as participants gather in the sanctuary. Remarks and prayer will begin around 5:15 with special music, moments of silence and prayer candles available for those who wish to say a special private prayer.

First Presbyterian also indicated that advocates from the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment will be on-site to provide extra support for those who need it. The event is open to anyone who would like to gather to hold victims and survivors in prayer.

