CDC no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards, a former a staple of the pandemic.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards, a former a staple of the pandemic.

The white cards debuted in late 2020.

It was a simple way for the government and vaccine recipients to keep track of doses and could be used to prove vaccination status for things like large events and international travel.

The federal government no longer requires people to show their vaccine card when coming in from outside the country and most countries have also stopped requiring proof of vaccination to enter.

But the CDC says you should still check with your destination before leaving the United States.

Major pharmacy chains also say you don’t need your old card to get the newly updated vaccine.

The CDC says vaccine recipients can get a digital or paper copy of their full vaccination record from their state health department’s immunization information system.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Jessica Orange
Broken tag lamp leads officials to arrest Topeka woman with open containers
Authorities captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate charged with conspiring to murder...
FBI: Escaped inmate arrested near Kansas City following weekend chase
Crews prepare to demolish the former Wild Horse Saloon on Oct. 2, 2023.
So Long Partner: Former Wild Horse Saloon set to be demolished

Latest News

Fort Riley’s Survivor Outreach Services honored the fallen with a song and a balloon release.
Fall Apple Day brings fun to Fort Riley for the community
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) kisses his wife on the sidelines after an NFL...
NFL player, wife say premature twin boys leaving hospital after losing baby girl 2 years ago
Peete said he was extremely happy to see the amount of support for the event.
Riley County Police Department holds annual night out for the community
The City Council Tuesday night approved a contract with Schwerdt Design Group to evaluate the...
Topeka City Council approves contract for Hotel Topeka inspection