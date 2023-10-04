Athletic attendance policies updated for Hummer Sports Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who attend high school games at Hummer Sports Park may be in for a surprise as policies for some sporting events have changed.

Topeka West High School officials announced on Wednesday, Oct. 4, that policies at Hummer Sports Park will be changing for upcoming athletic events. The new Topeka Public Schools Athletic Director reviewed the procedures and enacted the new enhancements.

As of Wednesday, the following security measures will be in place at Hummer Sports Park:

No backpacks are allowed within the stadium.

High school students from competing schools are required to have a student ID or pay the adult price for entry. Those from non-competing schools will pay the adult price.

No students middle school aged or younger will not be admitted without an adult entering as well.

High school student entrances will be located at the west and southeast ends.

No one will be admitted once ticket booths close after the start of the second half.

Topeka West administrator said the new guidelines are meant to reinforce ongoing efforts to prioritize the safety and security of everyone who attends an athletic event.

The district did not clarify whether the new rules are just for Topeka West athletic events or if this is a district-wide update.

Officials also did not clarify why the changes were made.

