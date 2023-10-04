Agencies give presentations to Topeka City Council on how to remain safe during emergencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “We are the safety net for a lot of first responders and we were work with the state and the feds to get resources, should we have a large scale disaster. We also train our emergency responders and organizations,” said Dusty Nichols, director of Shawnee County Emergency Management.

Dusty Nichols said his organization works with different agencies around the area so they can respond as quickly as possible in the event of a natural disaster.

“We coordinate with all kinds of entities, law enforcement, first responders, medical, fire, of course. But we also work with electric companies and power companies and gas companies, and all those organizations that if they are having problems, how do we work together, and that’s what we do, we coordinate those efforts.”

Nichols said it’s his job to prepare for worst-case scenarios, but he encourages others to do the same.

“We try to make any emergency a planned event. So that is to say we try to identify what could happen here, and then we build plans around it so when it does happen, and I encourage people to think about when it does, not if, when it happens, we have a plan ready to go.”

Topeka’s governing body also heard a presentation Tuesday from the Topeka Fire Department about a program it offers to keep people safe inside their homes.

“Basically it was just talking about the grant program that we have with the American Red Cross where we can offer free smoke detectors for residents in Topeka.”

Standifer said TFD will come install smoke detectors to anyone who signs up for the free program.

Firefighters will also walk you through other ways to remain safe in the event of a fire.

“It’s basic knowledge on fire escape planning. Some of the tips and trades on people being able to protect themselves, how to get out of a house, the things that you need to have in your house other than smoke detectors. We recommend carbon monoxide detectors, we also recommend a small extinguisher,” Standifer said.

