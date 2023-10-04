$230K awarded to library systems to improve access across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $230,000 has been awarded to library systems across Kansas to improve access to statewide services.

The State Library of Kansas says that its Board held a regular meeting at the Kansas Statehouse during the last week of September. Several grant applications were among the key items discussed.

The Board noted that it unanimously approved funds for one Statewide Courier Grant and three Talking Books Service Outreach Grants.

State officials indicated that the Statewide Courier Grant awarded $190,000 to the Northeast Kansas Library System to subsidize the cost of the service to provide convenient delivery of shared resources between participating libraries statewide.

Meanwhile, the Board said outreach grants to promote the Kansas Talking Books services were also provided to the Central, Northwest and Southeast Kansas Library Systems - each in the amount of $14,043. The money is to be used to increase awareness of the Talking Books program for Kansans with print disabilities in each region.

The State Library noted that activities funded by the Talking Books grant include assistance and participating in community events. Networking and community participation ensure those who qualify are made aware of the resource.

The Board said the decisions underscore its commitment to the improvement of the statewide library service and to ensure efficient resource access for all Kansans.

