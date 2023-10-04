15 and Mahomies Foundation partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America

FILE: Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands with his wife Brittany Mahomes for...
FILE: Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands with his wife Brittany Mahomes for his Ring of Honor ceremony during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas Tech and Baylor Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas.(AP Photo/Justin Rex)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation announced a new national partnership Wednesday to invest in kids across the country.

Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

As part of the program, 15 and the Mahomies will donate $1,500 to Boys & Girls Clubs for every touchdown Mahomes scores in the regular season.

“We hope you’ll join us in supporting the awesome work of the Boys & Girls Clubs,” Mahomes said in a video announcement, “because we all know great futures start here.

The contribution from the Mahomes’s will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs and the communities that have impacted Patrick and Brittany. That includes the Greater Kansas City area as well as Lubbock, Tyler and Whitehouse, Texas.

READ MORE: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes arrives at work carrying something special in clear briefcase

“This meaningful partnership will expand opportunities for kids everywhere, and the places that have positively impacted Patrick and me,” Brittany Mahomes said. “We are committed to doing all we can to uplift others.”

Patrick Mahomes was named the Chiefs’ finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award during the 2022 season, largely due to his foundation’s work with the youth in Kansas City and Texas.

