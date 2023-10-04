$1 million gift to go towards renovation of Washburn’s most used facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the most used buildings on the Washburn University campus is headed for a $1 million face lift following a gift from the Sunderland Foundation.

Washburn University announced on Wednesday, Oct. 4, that it has received a $1 million gift from the Sunderland Foundation to renovate the Henderson Learning Resources Center.

“The Sunderland Foundation’s dedication to creating spaces for students to receive an exceptional education will have a lasting impact not only on Washburn but on this entire region,” said JuliAnn Mazachek, president of Washburn. “We thank them for the opportunities they will provide undergraduate students to learn in this re-imagined and innovative space.”

WU noted that Henderson is the largest academic building on campus which holds about 25% of available classrooms. The building opened its doors in 1971 and featured rooms with stadium seating to accommodate large lectures.

Currently, Washburn said Henderson is the home of the School of Businesses, houses almost all of the College of Arts and Sciences’ social science department, handles a large part of the School of Nursing undergraduate classes and is home to the university’s media labs and honors program. Renovations will significantly impact academic success.

The University noted that this is the Foundation’s third gift of $1 million since 2018. The first benefitted the indoor athletics facility while the second went towards Dole Hall, the School of Law building.

“The Sunderland Foundation knows the importance of investing in educational spaces as the environment surrounding a student greatly affects learning,” said Randy Vance, president and chief operating officer of the Sunderland Foundation. “We are once again pleased to partner with Washburn University on the Henderson renovation that will impact so many undergraduate, first-generation Washburn students.”

Marshall Mee, president of Washburn’s Alumni Association and Foundation thanked the Sunderland Foundation for its longtime support and for providing funds for spaces across the campus over the last decade.

“The Sunderland Foundation’s gift continues the generous commitment they have made to creating contemporary spaces for education,” Meek said. “The gift adds to the exceptional momentum behind the Henderson building campaign, and we look forward to making this new space a reality for Washburn students and faculty.”

