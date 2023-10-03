WU honors top high school seniors in Shawnee County

The top 10 percent of high school seniors in Shawnee County each received a medal and...
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University honored top seniors in the Shawnee County area.

The top 10 percent of seniors attending high schools in Shawnee County were invited to Monday night’s banquet. Each received a medal and certificate as they were called up to the stage.

University leaders say the banquet is just one effort to promote and encourage local students.

“These students are going to be our future leaders, they’re going to be our elected officials, they’re going to be our business leaders, they’re going to start our non-profits,” Washburn University president JuliAnn Mazachek said. “They are our future. I always have hope when I’m around young people like those we are able to honor tonight.”

Many of those students may want to attend Washburn, who this school year began providing scholarships to cover tuition for Shawnee County graduates.

