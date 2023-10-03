Woman injured after collision with Leavenworth Police SUV stopped for funeral

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - A Mississippi woman was injured after she collided with a Leavenworth Police patrol vehicle as the officer attempted to stop traffic for a funeral procession.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:55 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of S. 4th and Muncie Rd. in Leavenworth with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2013 Cadillac SRX driven by Kayla M. Bush, 22, of Long Beach, Miss., had been headed south. Meanwhile, a fully marked Leavenworth Police Department patrol vehicle - a 2020 Ford Explorer - driven by Cole S. Brummer, 32, of Lansing, had the lights and sirens activated and was attempting to block traffic at the intersection for a funeral procession.

KHP noted that Bush swerved her car and hit the patrol vehicle on the front bumper and hood. She was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

Meanwhile, first responders indicated that Brummer escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident.

