Woman found hiding in Hiawatha inn bathroom leads to 2 meth arrests

Elaine Moore, Kevin Hall
Elaine Moore, Kevin Hall(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman found hiding from law enforcement in the bathroom of a Hiawatha inn led to the additional arrest of a man found to be in possession of meth at the same lodging.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, law enforcement officials were in the area of 207 Lodge Rd. in search of an individual with an arrest warrant from the Hiawatha Police Department.

During the search, the Sheriff’s Office said the wanted suspect, Elaine Moore, 25, of Hiawatha, was found hiding in a bathroom at the Fairbridge Inn.

A search warrant was then granted for Room #312 which led to the arrest of Kevin Hall, 34, of Hiawatha, as well.

Moore was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on:

  • Failure to appear
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Interference with law enforcement

Hall was booked into jail on:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

As of Tuesday, Moore remains behind bars on a $1,000 bond. Hall is no longer confined as his $500 bond has since been posted.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police early Tuesday were holding a scene near the Dillons gas station at S.E. 29th and...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
Authorities captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate charged with conspiring to murder...
FBI: Escaped inmate arrested near Kansas City following weekend chase
Crews prepare to demolish the former Wild Horse Saloon on Oct. 2, 2023.
So Long Partner: Former Wild Horse Saloon set to be demolished
Jessica Orange
Broken tag lamp leads officials to arrest Topeka woman with open containers
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

FILE
Cause of fire that killed couple near Emporia ruled undetermined
FILE
Investigation opened after threats of violence made against local high school
The Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation has awarded rural practice grants and is accepting...
Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation awards rural practice grants
FILE
Finney Co. deputy passes following hard-fought battle with cancer
One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Topeka Police identify 5-year-old victim