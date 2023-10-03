Woman found hiding in Hiawatha inn bathroom leads to 2 meth arrests

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman found hiding from law enforcement in the bathroom of a Hiawatha inn led to the additional arrest of a man found to be in possession of meth at the same lodging.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, law enforcement officials were in the area of 207 Lodge Rd. in search of an individual with an arrest warrant from the Hiawatha Police Department.

During the search, the Sheriff’s Office said the wanted suspect, Elaine Moore, 25, of Hiawatha, was found hiding in a bathroom at the Fairbridge Inn.

A search warrant was then granted for Room #312 which led to the arrest of Kevin Hall, 34, of Hiawatha, as well.

Moore was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on:

Failure to appear

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Interference with law enforcement

Hall was booked into jail on:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

As of Tuesday, Moore remains behind bars on a $1,000 bond. Hall is no longer confined as his $500 bond has since been posted.

