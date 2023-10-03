Washburn Rural alum takes home honors at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. (WIBW) - Brooklyn DeLeye was a force during her time as a Junior Blue and she’s making the most of it at the college level.

The former two-time Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year was named the SEC Player of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week. She recorded 25 kills in back-to-back matches against Georgia Friday night and then against Alabama on Sunday which set a career high. She becomes the first Kentucky freshman to have 20+ kills in back-to-back matches since All-American Leah Edmond did it in 2016. She also combined to have 22 digs and marked her first two career double-doubles.

DeLeye holds the school records in kills, she was named the MaxPreps player of the year, a volleyball and basketball state champion and the 6A Player of the Year in 2021.

