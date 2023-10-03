Two taken to hospital after rollover crash early Tuesday in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash early Tuesday in central Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 12th and MacVicar in central Topeka.

Police at the scene said a white Chevrolet Express van was northbound on MacVicar when it ran a stop sign and collided with a westbound Nissan Pathfinder sport utility vehicle.

The Chevrolet had extensive front-end damage and came to rest facing north in the 1100 block of S.W. MacVicar.

The Nissan came to rest on its driver’s side facing east on a sidewalk on the north side of S.W. 12th just west of MacVicar.

The drivers were the only occupants in each vehicle.

They were transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

