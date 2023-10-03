Tuesday forecast: Warm with severe weather late this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the risk for severe weather late this afternoon into this evening especially west of a line from Marysville down to Council Grove. While the severe weather threat diminishes as the line of storms pushes eastward tonight, the rain will still likely exist for most areas. Make sure you’re staying updated on the latest forecast throughout the day for any changes that may occur.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware today especially if you’re out toward central KS. While a few isolated showers/storms may develop late this morning through mid afternoon, the higher risk for storms and severe weather may not be until the main line pushes through entering north-central KS around 5-6pm.

Any rain or possible t-storms that may exist the rest of the week after tonight won’t be widespread or heavy and confidence is low on if anything develops or not so keep checking back for updates.

With another reinforcing cold front Friday this could lead to lows in several areas in the 30s Friday night and possibly Saturday night for a few spots. While the risk for a freeze is low, some areas may be get patchy frost.



The heat wave of highs in the 90s ended yesterday with highs staying in the 80s today and temperatures gradually cooling down the rest of the week. After tonight’s risk for storms and possible severe weather, the risk for rain will be spotty but will keep an eye on a couple more chances through the rest of the work week. Once we get into the weekend and early next week, dry conditions will be likely.

Normal High: 75/Normal Low: 50 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty showers/storms possible late this morning through mid afternoon. Better chance for storms exists late this afternoon into the early evening hours. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds S 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Storms likely with severe weather greatest before 9pm mainly out toward central KS. Lows in the upper 50s mid 60s. South-southwest winds will gradually weaken from gusts still 25-30 mph this evening to around 10 mph by sunrise.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Can’t rule out a few lingering showers early mainly near I-35 but there’s also a chance for a few spotty showers at times mainly south of I-70 during the day. It’s also possible it remains completely dry so this part of the forecast will need to be fine-tuned tomorrow for details. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds SW/NW 5-10 mph.

IF rain does develop Wednesday, it could linger into Wednesday night so have compromised in the 8 day indicating an isolated chance during the day and keeping the night dry.

Thursday looks to be a really nice day with highs in the 70s with a few spots even in the low 80s before another cold front pushes through Friday. There is only one model that indicates a chance for rain in the afternoon so am not confident on details but will keep the chance in the 8 day for consistency purposes and having it in the forecast yesterday.

By the weekend it will be sunny but cool with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 60s and 70s. Both days should have winds around 10 mph with warmer temperatures to begin next week.

Mainly a hail/wind risk with storms late this afternoon/early evening but a brief tornado can't be ruled out. Could have winds 60-70 mph and hail up to the size of 2" (mainly in the enhanced risk) (SPC/WIBW)

