Trojans alum Teven Jenkins designated from injured reserve

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO, IL. (WIBW) - The Topeka High grad has missed the first four games of the season for the Chicago Bears but could return to the field here soon.

Jenkins was put on IR back in August after straining both of his calves. The team now has a 21-day window to put him on the active roster and if they don’t, he’ll miss the remainder of the season. Jenkins was moved to left guard after right guard Nate Davis signed in free agency.

Jenkins has dealt with injuries since being drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2021 out of Oklahoma State but did play in 13 games including 11 starts last season.

