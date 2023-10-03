Topeka family asks for help to lay murdered nephew to rest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community has started to rally around a Topeka family who lost a member following a late-September shooting and has now asked for help to lay him to rest.

Debra Hartke, the aunt of Durant Redmond, says her nephew was killed on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the hands of another. Redmond, who is the Capital City’s 24th homicide victim, leaves behind two children, a high-school-aged son and an 8-year-old daughter.

The Topeka Police Department said Durant was shot on Sept. 25 in the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave. He had been suffering from life-threatening injuries when first responders arrived.

Durant was taken to a local hospital, however, he was pronounced dead on Thursday. On Friday, TPD said it was attempting to locate Chelsee A. Baugh Retana, 31, of Topeka, who is believed to have information about the incident. As of Tuesday, she remains at large.

With the recent death of two other family members, Hartke said 2023 has not been kind to the family. Therefore, she has asked the community for its help in laying her nephew to rest.

“We are not a family to ask for help as we all know times are hard and money is tight,” Hartke noted. “We appreciate any help we can get.”

Hartke has started a GoFundMe to help plan the funeral and care for Redmond’s children. She has also asked for the community’s prayers. As of Tuesday, the fundraiser had reached $770 of its $5,000 goal.

To reach the GoFundMe, click HERE.

