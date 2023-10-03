Topeka family asks for help to lay murdered nephew to rest

Shooting in the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave. in Topeka
Shooting in the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave. in Topeka(wibw)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community has started to rally around a Topeka family who lost a member following a late-September shooting and has now asked for help to lay him to rest.

Debra Hartke, the aunt of Durant Redmond, says her nephew was killed on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the hands of another. Redmond, who is the Capital City’s 24th homicide victim, leaves behind two children, a high-school-aged son and an 8-year-old daughter.

The Topeka Police Department said Durant was shot on Sept. 25 in the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave. He had been suffering from life-threatening injuries when first responders arrived.

Durant was taken to a local hospital, however, he was pronounced dead on Thursday. On Friday, TPD said it was attempting to locate Chelsee A. Baugh Retana, 31, of Topeka, who is believed to have information about the incident. As of Tuesday, she remains at large.

With the recent death of two other family members, Hartke said 2023 has not been kind to the family. Therefore, she has asked the community for its help in laying her nephew to rest.

“We are not a family to ask for help as we all know times are hard and money is tight,” Hartke noted. “We appreciate any help we can get.”

Hartke has started a GoFundMe to help plan the funeral and care for Redmond’s children. She has also asked for the community’s prayers. As of Tuesday, the fundraiser had reached $770 of its $5,000 goal.

To reach the GoFundMe, click HERE.

Topeka's 24th homicide
TPD attempts to locate Topeka woman for homicide information

Topeka Police Department is attempting to locate a Topeka woman is believed to have information regarding a homicide.

Monday shooting in Topeka turns into TPD’s 24th homicide

The male victim that was shot Monday, September 25, in the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave., has died.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate charged with conspiring to murder...
FBI: Escaped inmate arrested near Kansas City following weekend chase
Crews prepare to demolish the former Wild Horse Saloon on Oct. 2, 2023.
So Long Partner: Former Wild Horse Saloon set to be demolished
One man is in custody after pulling a firearm on an individual, stealing their vehicle, then...
Suspect in custody after aggravated robbery leads to brief high-speed chase in Topeka
Jessica Orange
Broken tag lamp leads officials to arrest Topeka woman with open containers
Pair arrested in connection with burglary of ice business in downtown Topeka
Pair arrested in connection with burglary of ice business in downtown Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Community asked to look through footage for possible burlgars north of Topeka
13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Severe weather later today into this evening
Michael Youngs, Plant Director at the GM Fairfax Assembly and Stamping Plant, said this is a...
GM plant director breaks silence on strike