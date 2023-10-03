Topeka City Council Dist. 6: Marcus Miller

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The countdown is on to municipal elections around the area. Voters head to the polls Nov. 7 to decide their city council and commission and school board races.

In Topeka, even-numbered council districts are on the ballot. We’ve invited those candidates to spend a few minutes on Eye on NE Kansas.

District 6 candidate Marcus Miller visited Tuesday. Miller says he’s a life-long Topekan. When he was asked to consider running, he said he realized he could be a part of making changes that would improve the lives of young people and make them want to remain in Topeka. He also mentioned improving the business climate as a priority.

District 6 covers an area roughly between SW Washburn and Gage, and from SW 6th to 29th. Incumbent Hannah Naeger is not seeking reelection.

Craig Dunstan also is seeking the District 6 seat. He visits Eye on NE Kansas Oct. 11.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.