Topeka City Council Dist. 6: Marcus Miller

Marcus Miller is seeking the Dist. 6 seat on the Topeka City Council. He faces Craig Dunstan on the Nov. 7 ballot.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The countdown is on to municipal elections around the area. Voters head to the polls Nov. 7 to decide their city council and commission and school board races.

In Topeka, even-numbered council districts are on the ballot. We’ve invited those candidates to spend a few minutes on Eye on NE Kansas.

District 6 candidate Marcus Miller visited Tuesday. Miller says he’s a life-long Topekan. When he was asked to consider running, he said he realized he could be a part of making changes that would improve the lives of young people and make them want to remain in Topeka. He also mentioned improving the business climate as a priority.

District 6 covers an area roughly between SW Washburn and Gage, and from SW 6th to 29th. Incumbent Hannah Naeger is not seeking reelection.

Craig Dunstan also is seeking the District 6 seat. He visits Eye on NE Kansas Oct. 11.

