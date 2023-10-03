Sunset Zoo to host annual Spooktacular Trick or Treat event

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunset Zoo will host its annual Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat event.

Sunset Zoo officials said the zoo will host its annual family-friendly trick-or-treating event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Sunset Zoo officials said the event is designed to be sensory-friendly. On Saturday and Sunday, both days draw large crowds of visitors. Costumes are encouraged.

Sunset Zoo officials indicated that they have been hosting this community event for more than 32 years. Each year, Spooktacular provides a way for families in the region to enjoy safe trick-or-treating while experiencing all the wonders and adventures that the zoo has to offer. This year’s event is no different. The Sunset Zoo will be selling timed tickets in two-hour time increments to manage the large crowds that annually attend the event. Once you have entered, you may stay as long as desired.

According to officials with the Sunset Zoo, there will be over 20 trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo’s exhibits. Additionally, there will be pumpkin bowling, local entertainment, local food vendors, a costume contest both Saturday and Sunday and a few more Spooktacular surprises.

Tickets for this year’s event can be purchased online HERE or at the Sunset Zoo ticket booth open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Community members are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets to avoid long lines on the day of the event. Tickets are regular admission pricing of $6 for an adult, ages 12 and up, and $4 for children, ages 3-12, and ages 2 and under are free.

Sunset Zoo officials noted Spooktacular is expected to draw many families and trick-or-treaters to the Sunset Zoo, so don’t delay in purchasing tickets.

