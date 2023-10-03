Solar eclipse to draw astronomers, enthusiasts to KU campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Those in and around Lawrence can catch October’s solar eclipse with astronomers at the University of Kansas as well as at the Lawrence Public Library.

The University of Kansas says that its Department of Physics & Astronomy has invited the public to watch the partial solar eclipse that will happen in October from the Lawrence campus. The observation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 14.

KU noted that department telescopes will be raised for safe viewing of the rare celestial event just outside Malott Hall’s north side, 1251 Wescoe Hall Dr.

“Solar eclipses, when the moon blocks the sun’s light, are fairly rare,” said Jennifer Delgado, associate teaching professor of physics & astronomy at KU. “We’re lucky that we will have two partial eclipses within a year, both visible here in Lawrence. For a partial eclipse, it’s hard to tell that anything is going on unless you look at the sun with eclipse glasses or a solar telescope. With a telescope, you can see just how much of the sun is being blocked and even see some sunspots. We’re excited to share our telescopes on campus so everyone can safely view this pretty unique sight.”

The University indicated that a similar event will take place in the grassy area near the Lawrence Public Library, at 707 Vermont St., which will be hosted by the Astronomy Associates of Lawrence.

Delgado promised plenty of opportunities for those who do not want to miss the once-in-8-year chance to see the event.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.