Salute Our Heroes: Wamego Red Cross Volunteer dedicates retirement to making a difference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Long time blood donor, Shelley Houser, decided that she wanted to do more to make a difference in peoples lives both in Kansas and across the United States.

For the past two years, Houser has been on eight deployments with the American Red Cross helping those impacted by disasters.

Along with traveling across the states, she also commits to helping those affected in Kansas.

“I also do recovery care when I am not out on deployment which means that when someone’s house burns down, Red Cross goes out there and gives them what they need, that night,” said Houser. “I call them afterwards and make sure they’re okay. Are they in a safe place, are they being taken care of, and is there anything else we can do for them. They may need to have resources, where they can get clothes or food banks and things like that.”

Through the deployments and providing a helping hand to her fellow Kansans, she has also donated more than 13 gallons of blood throughout the years.

Houser said she knows she is doing the right things to help make a difference.

“I went on that first one and I was helping people that very first time out and I knew that was exactly where I wanted to be,” stated Houser. “It was so wonderful and so beautiful because we were there helping the people that needed the help the most.”

Just coming back from Maui, a few weeks ago, Houser said she would gladly do it again.

Houser said that there was not a doubt in her mind of what she was about to face.

“We knew going in that this was going to be bad. It was horrible, horrendous, the stories were incredibly bad,” exclaimed Houser.

Houser said that her faith keeps her going each and every day.

Faith helps me all the time. I mean, you are so bone weary tired at the end of it and I could not do it without the faith in God,” said Houser. “I have been in positions with a lot of death, a lot of horrible stories that we hear about, and I take it home and I take it to God. I couldn’t do it without him.”

