Royals reflect on 106-loss season

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro, left, talks to second base umpire James Hoye during...
Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro, left, talks to second base umpire James Hoye during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Year one of the Matt Quatraro era is in the books.

The Royals finished 56-106 in their first season under Kansas City’s new manager — which tied them for the most losses in franchise history.

“Was it frustrating? Completely,” Quatraro said Tuesday during an end-of-year meeting with the media. “Nobody sets out on any season regardless of what sport or what level to lose. We got punched in the face early, and we didn’t recover.”

While this 2023 season was historically poor, it matches a consistent pattern in KC. The Boys in Blue haven’t had a winning season since their 2015 World Series run, and it could be a while before they get back to that caliber of play.

“This year was an eye-opener,” said J.J. Picollo, who took over as general manager and executive VP of baseball operations following the 2022 season. “I think what we showed is we weren’t ready to compete for our division this year. I don’t think the expectation was that, but the hopes were maybe ‘24. Right now, I can’t sit here and say ‘24′s the year when we’re gonna definitely win the division.’”

“Part of the reason I was able to be patient is because I believe in what we’re doing process-wise,” Quatraro said. “We’re not gonna turn things on a dime.”

A silver lining to an otherwise dark year came in the form of a shining star: Bobby Witt Jr. The shortstop emerged as a superstar in 2023, becoming the first player in MLB history with 30 homers, 45 stolen bases and 10 triples in the same year. Which begs the question: is a long-term deal coming for ‘Bobby Baseball?’

READ MORE: Bobby Witt Jr. becomes first Royal to reach 30-30 mark

“It’s clearly a goal of ours to sign Bobby,” Picollo said. “He’s an exciting player, he’s one of the best young players in the game. We would be foolish to not try to sign him long-term. We are working on that. I don’t really want to comment on it more than that’s a goal of ours. It would be exciting to do so. Special player, and we want to try to keep special players in our uniform.”

Heading into the offseason, Quatraro and company insist they’re staying patient and trusting the process.

“What’s the alternative, right?” Quatraro said. “You don’t come in here and curl up in the corner and cry about it. This is a win/loss industry and you’re gonna show up every day to compete. My patience does not mean I’m not competitive.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
Jacorey Porter
Man accused of Topeka’s 25th homicide charged with 2 counts of murder
FILE - Police early Tuesday were holding a scene near the Dillons gas station at S.E. 29th and...
Church to support survivors of sexual assault in wake of 5-year-old’s death
DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday...
DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention

Latest News

K-State officials said the Technology Development Institute at K-State has once again been...
K-State’s technology institute chosen for participation in nationwide program
FILE
Shawnee Co. residents asked to use new number as phone outage reported
The 2023 Kansas Upland Game Bird Forecast predicts a low chance of success for those who have...
Pheasants scarce as quail, prairie chickens remain abundant in Kansas
A “Flashlight Tour” of Topeka High School set for Saturday night is sold out.
Flashlight tour of Topeka High School sold out for Saturday evening
This past spring, students at Topeka High School invited Gov. Laura Kelly to do a Zoom...
Gov. Laura Kelly visits Topeka High School to encourage students to vote