Plug and Play Topeka announces 24 startups for Animal Health and AgTech

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plug and Play Topeka has announced 11 Animal Health startups and 13 AgTech startups that were selected for the sixth and eighth batches, respectively, of the Animal Health and AgTech Programs.

Plug and Play officials said these programs aim to bring global innovation to the heartland by facilitating opportunities for business development and mentorship, as well as pilots and POCs between the selected startups and founding partners of the program - Cargill, Evergy, Bimini Pet Health, and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Plug and Play officials indicated the startups, which were chosen by partners of the program, represent a broad range of new innovations focused on things like automation, soil health, analytics, pet nutrition, alternative protein and sustainable packaging. The startups also vary in terms of maturity, location and experience in Plug and Play programming.

Plug and Play officials said Sabina Bruehlmann, CEO of Nimble Science, will be participating in her third Plug and Play Program.

“Thrilled to have been selected to participate in the Plug and Play Animal Health program,” said Bruehlmann. “Leveraging the momentum of corporate partnerships stemming from our participation in past Plug and Play verticals of digital health and food and beverage—Plug and Play is helping bring our SIMBA microbiome knowledge platform to corporate partners around the world.”

Plug and Play officials indicated Sharon Tuggle, CEO of 5 Element Food Therapy, who is participating in the program for the first time, commented on the program.

“I am so honored to have been selected to participate in this rare and unique opportunity with Plug and Play,” said Tuggle. “To be part of a vast ecosystem and granted access to titans of industries would have been a dream come true, if only I had dreamed this big.”

Plug and Play officials indicated the program’s events have already begun, and the startups will have access to a wide variety of opportunities. Mark Majors, CEO of Gaia Ag (a Topeka-based startup), has already begun taking advantage of what the program has to offer.

“Since the minute we got our introduction materials, it has been nothing short of a whirlwind of information, introductions and ideas,” said Majors. “The live feedback from fellow cohort members and the guidance from corporate partners has forced us to re-approach everything about our plan, and when I say that, it’s a great thing. We have re-examined everything from how we tell our story to how we can collaborate with others in the program to make our offering more successful. We’re taking full advantage of these incredible resources at our disposal, and each day look forward to what’s in store!”

Plug and Play officials said Lindsay Lebahn, Sr. Program and Partner Success Manager for Plug and Play Topeka, is looking forward to another cycle.

“We are excited to accelerate 24 of the top startups across the animal health and agtech industries that were hand-selected by our partners,” said Lebahn. “Our goal is to help these emerging companies gain valuable resources, mentorship, and partnerships, which can ultimately bring their disruptive technologies to market and make a real impact in their respective industries.”

Plug and Play officials indicated Stephanie Moran, Senior Vice President of Innovation for GO Topeka, echoes the excitement of the Plug and Play participants.

“We are excited to work with these startups and have the opportunity to showcase the regional resources and partnerships available to support the development and growth of their businesses while immersing them into our community,” said Moran.

Plug and Play officials noted the startups will be part of a graduation event that will take place in Sunnyvale, Calif. at the Plug and Play headquarters, Dec. 5-7 and will feature startups from all 19 programs across Plug and Play.

