MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a successful Monday night for the Indians, sweeping Salina Central and Emporia in a triangular.

Manhattan swept both opponents, 25-21 and 25-16 over the Mustangs and 25-21 and 25-19 over the Spartans. MHS is now 14-11 and winners of four in a row while Emporia falls to 21-5.

