Man accused of murdering Emporia women faces Colorado extradition

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of murdering two women from Emporia across state lines and returning to the Sunflower State now faces extradition back to Colorado.

While the man accused of murdering two Emporia women after their bodies were found in Colorado awaits extradition, court records indicate proceedings have begun for the alleged crimes that happened on Kansas soil.

A first appearance was held for Phillip S. Lieurance, 35, in Lyon Co. District Court on Monday, Oct. 2, in his extradition case. KVOE noted that he is accused of illegally leaving Kiowa Co., Colorado, while accused of murder and tampering with the deceased bodies.

However, criminal charges in Colorado will remain pending until he goes before a judge in the state. Currently, there is no word on when that will happen.

The investigation continues into the deaths of Linda Estrada and Amy Ford, both of whom were found deceased near Eads, Colo., nearly two weeks after they were both last seen alive in Denver.

The women’s bodies were also found about 10 days after Lieurance was accused of using his vehicle to ram another SUV along the Kansas Turnpike before a collision near the Emporia service area. A brief chase with law enforcement was also part of the incident.

In that case, Lieurance faces formal charges of:

2 counts of aggravated battery - DUI

2 counts of aggravated battery

Distribute certain substances

Criminal damage to property

2 counts of reckless driving

Driving under the influence

Duty of driver to report accident with an unattended vehicle or property

Aggravated assault

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement

A preliminary hearing in that case is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 29.

The families of both Estrada and Ford continue to raise funds to support the women’s children and to bring their bodies back home. As of Tuesday, Estrada’s fundraiser has raised $4,105 of its $25,000 goal while Ford’s has raised $465 of its $2,000 goal.

To reach Estrada’s GoFundMe, click HERE. To reach Ford’s GoFundMe, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.