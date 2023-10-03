LULAC invites community to 50th birthday celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s LULAC senior center is celebrating 50 years of serving the community.

Executive Director Kathy Votaw and board member Renee Franklin visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about what the center offers and how they’re marking their big milestone.

Votaw and Franklin says the center offers a range of organized activities and outings for people age 60 and older. They’re located in the Oakland neighborhood, but anyone from the community is welcome to take part.

Both says the center has become a gathering point for seniors, keeping them engaged and involved in the community.

Everyone is invited to the 50th anniversary celebration for Topeka’s LULAC Senior Center. It will be held from 1 to 6 pm. Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1502 NE Seward Ave. The free event will include speakers, live music, food trucks, an open house and, of course, birthday cake! The family of founder Hazel Gomez is expected to attend.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.