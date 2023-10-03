LULAC invites community to 50th birthday celebration

The 50th Anniversary Celebration for Topeka's LULAC Senior Center is 1 to 6 pm. Saturday, Oct. 7.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s LULAC senior center is celebrating 50 years of serving the community.

Executive Director Kathy Votaw and board member Renee Franklin visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about what the center offers and how they’re marking their big milestone.

Votaw and Franklin says the center offers a range of organized activities and outings for people age 60 and older. They’re located in the Oakland neighborhood, but anyone from the community is welcome to take part.

Both says the center has become a gathering point for seniors, keeping them engaged and involved in the community.

Everyone is invited to the 50th anniversary celebration for Topeka’s LULAC Senior Center. It will be held from 1 to 6 pm. Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1502 NE Seward Ave. The free event will include speakers, live music, food trucks, an open house and, of course, birthday cake! The family of founder Hazel Gomez is expected to attend.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickel W. Cherry
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Authorities captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate charged with conspiring to murder...
FBI: Escaped inmate arrested near Kansas City following weekend chase
Jessica Orange
Broken tag lamp leads officials to arrest Topeka woman with open containers
Crews prepare to demolish the former Wild Horse Saloon on Oct. 2, 2023.
So Long Partner: Former Wild Horse Saloon set to be demolished

Latest News

Ascension Via Christi hospitals have been designated by Blue Cross Blue Shield as Blue...
Ascension Via Christi hospitals named Blue Distinction Centers+ for maternity care
Renee Franklin and Kathy Votaw talk about the Topeka LULAC Senior Center's 50th anniversary...
LULAC invites community to 50th birthday celebration
Zach Aherns, Capper Foundation CEO, and Caitlyn Halsey, Capper's director of employment...
Capper, Dialogue celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month with another expansion
Zach Aherns, Capper Foundation CEO, and Caitlyn Halsey, Capper's director of employment...
Capper, Dialogue celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month with another expansion