Local high school students aid SCP+R horticulturists as they prepare for winter

Students from Shawnee Heights help horticulturists prepare Ted Ensley Gardens for winter on...
Students from Shawnee Heights help horticulturists prepare Ted Ensley Gardens for winter on Oct. 3, 2023.(Shawnee County Parks + Recreation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of local high school students is set to put their knowledge of horticulture to the test as they aid Parks + Rec. employees while they prepare Ted Ensley Gardens for colder weather.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says that a group of local Future Farmers of America students from Shawnee Heights High School will set to work around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, to aid horticulturists as they prepare Ted Ensley Gardens for the fall and winter.

Parks officials noted that the students will help collect cuttings and seeds for plants that will spend the colder months in the greenhouse to be replanted in the summer of 2024. They will also remove annuals to make room for tulip bulbs that will be planted later in October for Jerold Binkley Tulip Time.

SCP+R indicated that the group will be led by Shawnee Heights agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Jaclyn Collins alongside lead SCP+R horticulturist Traci Podlena. The students who are enrolled in horticulture, plant and soil classes will get a hands-on experience at the greenhouse while the school awaits its own to be built.

According to the agency, the students learn how to take plant cuttings, make propagations and pot plants for winter. The department and school will partner once the greenhouse is built - possibly in November.

SCP+R noted that two of the students were even on its summer pay role in the horticulture department. It hopes to cultivate some future seasonal employees and possibly full-time horticulturists from this group.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police early Tuesday were holding a scene near the Dillons gas station at S.E. 29th and...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
Authorities captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate charged with conspiring to murder...
FBI: Escaped inmate arrested near Kansas City following weekend chase
Crews prepare to demolish the former Wild Horse Saloon on Oct. 2, 2023.
So Long Partner: Former Wild Horse Saloon set to be demolished
Jessica Orange
Broken tag lamp leads officials to arrest Topeka woman with open containers
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Topeka Police identify 5-year-old victim
Two people were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash early Tuesday in central...
Two taken to hospital after rollover crash early Tuesday in central Topeka
The man accused of murdering two women from Emporia across state lines and returning to the...
Man accused of murdering Emporia women faces Colorado extradition
One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka 5-year-old leads to man's early-morning arrest
GO Topeka announced the appointment of Israel Sanchez as the new Director of Equity and...
GO Topeka announces appointment of Director of Equity, Business Development