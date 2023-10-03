Local high school students aid SCP+R horticulturists as they prepare for winter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of local high school students is set to put their knowledge of horticulture to the test as they aid Parks + Rec. employees while they prepare Ted Ensley Gardens for colder weather.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says that a group of local Future Farmers of America students from Shawnee Heights High School will set to work around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, to aid horticulturists as they prepare Ted Ensley Gardens for the fall and winter.

Parks officials noted that the students will help collect cuttings and seeds for plants that will spend the colder months in the greenhouse to be replanted in the summer of 2024. They will also remove annuals to make room for tulip bulbs that will be planted later in October for Jerold Binkley Tulip Time.

SCP+R indicated that the group will be led by Shawnee Heights agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Jaclyn Collins alongside lead SCP+R horticulturist Traci Podlena. The students who are enrolled in horticulture, plant and soil classes will get a hands-on experience at the greenhouse while the school awaits its own to be built.

According to the agency, the students learn how to take plant cuttings, make propagations and pot plants for winter. The department and school will partner once the greenhouse is built - possibly in November.

SCP+R noted that two of the students were even on its summer pay role in the horticulture department. It hopes to cultivate some future seasonal employees and possibly full-time horticulturists from this group.

