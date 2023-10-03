Lawrence Police attempt to identify woman who stole from couple as they slept

Lawrence Police attempt to identify a woman accused of stealing from a sleeping couple on Sept....
Lawrence Police attempt to identify a woman accused of stealing from a sleeping couple on Sept. 30, 2023.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are hoping to identify a woman accused of stealing from a couple as they slept.

The Lawrence Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 3, took to Facebook to ask the public to help identify a suspect in an ongoing theft investigation.

LPD noted that on Saturday, Sept. 30, the victims reported the women photographed had stolen items from their home as they slept.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or the crime should report it to LPD at 785-832-7509.

