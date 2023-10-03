Lab results show no contamination, boil water advisory lifted for Riley Co.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clear lab results have led the KDHE to lift a boil water advisory for the Riverchase Mobile Home Park in Riley County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Tuesday, Oct. 3, that it has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Riverchase Mobile Home Park public water supply system in Riley Co.

Officials noted that the advisory was issued following a power outage that led to a loss of pressure in the system which could have led to bacterial contamination.

The KDHE said public water supply systems take all necessary measures to notify customers when a system fails or is shut down. Regardless of who issued the boil water advisory, the KDHE is the only entity that can give the all-clear following testing at a certified lab.

Lab techs indicated that testing samples collected from the area found no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that put the system at risk have been resolved.

Riverchase Mobile Home Park under boil water advisory following power outage

