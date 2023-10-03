Lab results show no contamination, boil water advisory lifted for Riley Co.

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clear lab results have led the KDHE to lift a boil water advisory for the Riverchase Mobile Home Park in Riley County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Tuesday, Oct. 3, that it has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Riverchase Mobile Home Park public water supply system in Riley Co.

Officials noted that the advisory was issued following a power outage that led to a loss of pressure in the system which could have led to bacterial contamination.

The KDHE said public water supply systems take all necessary measures to notify customers when a system fails or is shut down. Regardless of who issued the boil water advisory, the KDHE is the only entity that can give the all-clear following testing at a certified lab.

Lab techs indicated that testing samples collected from the area found no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that put the system at risk have been resolved.

