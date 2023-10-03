KU leads 5th National Study for those with disabilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas will be collecting data for the next four months and analyzing it to inform policy makers about the lives of those with disabilities.

Independent Living Advocate, Kim Dietrich, said people with disabilities want to live normal lives where they are not singled out or judged.

“I think it’s good to get input from the disability community about what they need and what would help them live more independently,” said Dietrich.

The anonymous survey takes roughly 30 minutes to complete and addresses their concerns regarding housing, health care, and employment.

KU Research Associate, Noelle Kurth, said the survey is used to collect data to better understand peoples lives and their specific needs.

“I think it’s important that you have people with disabilities involved in disability research because it does impact their lives and they have that first hand account of how all these different national, and even state policies affect their lives everyday,” said Kurth. “Disability is a universal part of the human experience and because it’s the largest minority group in the United States, we think it’s very important that these voices are heard to bring about change.”

Dietrich urges people who are disabled to take the survey — because it could be a step in the right direction.

“I know what it means to have independence taken away from me and then I know what it means to be independent,” said Dietrich.

For more information or to participate in the survey, click HERE.

