Kids pick coats, shoes from Advisors Excel shopping experience

Volunteers from Advisors Excel set up a winter coat and shoe shopping experience for the kids...
Volunteers from Advisors Excel set up a winter coat and shoe shopping experience for the kids at Sheldon Head Start.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids at one Topeka school were able to gear up for winter on Tuesday afternoon.

Volunteers from Advisors Excel set up a winter coat and shoe shopping experience for the kids at Sheldon Head Start. The kids were able to browse through the apparel and make their own selections. The school says the event is a fun way to relieve some financial stress on families.

“I mean just watch them,” Sheldon Principal Gabrielle Tanner said. “Their faces are just precious, they’re so excited, so proud. I had a little girl here looking in the mirror, she put her hood on and did a little dance. It just means so much to them to have something they’re proud of, they got to pick, and it’s their very own.”

The Advisors Excel folks said they were having as much fun as the kids.

