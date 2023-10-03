Kansas Highway Patrol promotes Troop G Captain to Lieutenant Colonel

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol promoted the Troop G Captain to Lieutenant Colonel.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials said Colonel Erik Smith, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, announced that Captain John Lehnherr was appointed to Lieutenant Colonel and will serve as second in command at the Kansas Highway Patrol. Lehnherr’s appointment is effective Oct. 15, when he will succeed retiring Lieutenant Colonel Jason De Vore. Lehnherr has served for more than 24 years with the Patrol.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials indicated Lehnherr joined the Patrol in March 1999 and was assigned to Troop F in Sedgwick County. He transferred to Troop G in 2005. In 2011, Lehnherr was promoted to Field Lieutenant for Troop G and transferred to Troop G Administrative Lieutenant in 2013. In 2019, he was promoted to Troop G Captain where he managed the operation and administrative functions for law enforcement services on the Kansas Turnpike (KTA).

According to the officials with the Kansas Highway Patrol, Lehnherr has been an instructor for KHP’s First Line Supervisor-Leadership class since 2014. He has attended advanced leadership training including KU Law Enforcement Leadership Academy, FBI LEEDA supervisor school and FBI LEEDA supervisor command school. Lehnherr is scheduled to attend the FBI National Academy in 2024.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials said Lehnherr worked for the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy in Eureka, Kan., from 1994-1999 prior to joining the Kansas Highway Patrol. He is a native of Eureka, Kan., and attended Eureka High School. In 2019, he received a Bachelor of Science in Strategic Leadership from Southwestern College. He served as a Park City Council Member from 2005-2021. In 2021, Lehnherr was elected Mayor of Park City and continues to serve in that capacity.

