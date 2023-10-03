Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation awards rural practice grants

The Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation has awarded rural practice grants and is accepting...
The Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation has awarded rural practice grants and is accepting applications for the next round.(KWCH 12)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation has awarded rural practice grants and is accepting applications for the next round.

Kansas Farm Bureau officials said the KFB Legal Foundation has named three new attorneys as recipients of the organization’s Rural Law Practice Grants.

Kansas Farm Bureau officials indicated William McClendon, Lindsay McQuinn and Jon Zimmerman are eligible to receive up to $16,500 each to help defray the cost of their education as they begin practicing law in rural areas in Kansas.

“Kansas farmers and ranchers need sound legal advice across a broad range of issues, especially as operations expand and become more complex,” Wendee Grady, Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation director, says. “I’m excited KFB’s Legal Foundation is helping three new attorneys begin their careers in private and public roles that impact the quality of life for farmers, ranchers and rural Kansans.”

Kansas Farm Bureau officials said McClendon is an Oklahoma City University School of Law graduate who has a private practice in Greenwood County. McQuinn graduated from The University of Kansas School of Law and is practicing with Hampton and Royce in Saline County. Zimmerman received his juris doctor from the University of Tulsa College of Law and has established a private practice in Crawford County.

Kansas Farm Bureau officials indicated the KFB Legal Foundation board selects up to three recipients each year from law students in the fall semester before their anticipated graduation date. The selection process favors applicants who demonstrate a strong desire to live and work in rural Kansas, understand the legal issues farmers and ranchers commonly face, have high academic achievements and show a financial need. Rural Kansas is defined as anywhere outside Douglas, Johnson, Sedgwick, Shawnee or Wyandotte counties.

Recipients receive the grant money in three installments, with the first $5,500 paid after passing the bar examination and starting practice in rural Kansas. The remaining installments will be paid after a recipient’s continued practice in rural Kansas for one and two years, respectively. To date, grant recipients are working in private and public positions in six counties in Kansas and are eligible to receive up to $99,000 from the Rural Law Practice Grant program.

KFB’s Legal Foundation is accepting applications for the next round of grants through Nov. 1. Applicants must complete the application and submit it with a résumé, transcript and letter of recommendation. For more information about the Rural Law Practice Grant or to view an application, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police early Tuesday were holding a scene near the Dillons gas station at S.E. 29th and...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
Authorities captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate charged with conspiring to murder...
FBI: Escaped inmate arrested near Kansas City following weekend chase
Crews prepare to demolish the former Wild Horse Saloon on Oct. 2, 2023.
So Long Partner: Former Wild Horse Saloon set to be demolished
Jessica Orange
Broken tag lamp leads officials to arrest Topeka woman with open containers
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

FILE
Finney Co. deputy passes following hard-fought battle with cancer
One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Topeka Police identify 5-year-old victim
Two people were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash early Tuesday in central...
Two taken to hospital after rollover crash early Tuesday in central Topeka
The man accused of murdering two women from Emporia across state lines and returning to the...
Man accused of murdering Emporia women faces Colorado extradition