Kansas’ Chandler Gibbens takes home high honor

Kansas distance runner Chandler Gibbens
Kansas distance runner Chandler Gibbens(Kansas Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - If you don’t know his name yet, Gibbens continues to garner records and awards during his time as a Jayhawk.

Gibbens was named Division I National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Monday.

At the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, he completed the 8K course in 23:08.4, surpassing his previous personal best in the event by 31 seconds. The win at Notre Dame marked the second career cross country victory for Gibbens and first of the season. He has also won 11 track and field events so far in his Kansas career.

“It means a lot to win this,” said Gibbens per a release. “There are a lot of great runners and performances every week, so it is definitely a big honor and it is really special to represent Kansas and my team on a national scale. It’s also a good feeling because this shows that my training is going in the right direction to set me up for a great end to the season.”

Gibbens was the Big 12 Champion last year, and he broke Jim Ryun’s program record in the 5K as well.

This is the first time in Kansas cross country program history that a male or female athlete has received this honor.

