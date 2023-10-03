Investigation opened after threats of violence made against local high school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials continue to investigate reports of threats of violence made against Washburn Rural High School on social media.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that law enforcement officials were called to Washburn Rural High School on Monday, Oct. 2, with reports of a threat made via social media.

As of 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said the incident still remains under investigation. Law enforcement officials will continue to work closely with Auburn-Washburn USD 437 to ensure the safety of all students and staff members.

Anyone with direct, accurate and credible information about the incident should report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

If the potential threat of violence changes, the Sheriff’s Office said it will take the appropriate actions to notify the public.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.