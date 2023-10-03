High school football player dies after medical emergency on sidelines in Georgia

FILE - A high school football player in Georgia died after suffering a medical emergency while...
FILE - A high school football player in Georgia died after suffering a medical emergency while on the sideline, the school system said.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia high school student-athlete died after suffering a medical emergency on the sideline of a junior varsity football game Monday, according to the school system.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said it was a student on the Windsor Forest High School junior varsity team. The school system said the student had played earlier in the game but was rotated out of the lineup and had been watching from the sidelines.

The school system said trainers and medical responders attempted life-saving measures on the sideline. The student was taken to the Children’s Hospital where they were pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

SCCPSS did not release the name of the player and said it has no information on the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police early Tuesday were holding a scene near the Dillons gas station at S.E. 29th and...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
Authorities captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate charged with conspiring to murder...
FBI: Escaped inmate arrested near Kansas City following weekend chase
Crews prepare to demolish the former Wild Horse Saloon on Oct. 2, 2023.
So Long Partner: Former Wild Horse Saloon set to be demolished
Jessica Orange
Broken tag lamp leads officials to arrest Topeka woman with open containers
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

A new survey reports that fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever.
Fast food drive-thrus are faster than ever, survey says
One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Topeka Police identify 5-year-old victim
Two people were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash early Tuesday in central...
Two taken to hospital after rollover crash early Tuesday in central Topeka
The man accused of murdering two women from Emporia across state lines and returning to the...
Man accused of murdering Emporia women faces Colorado extradition
FILE - Flags stand outside the Colorado Supreme Court, on Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver. Colorado’s...
Colorado high court to hear case against Christian baker who refused to make LGBTQ-themed cake