TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bayer Construction will close Grand Mere Parkway in Manhattan to traffic between Grand Vista Drive and Kimball Avenue.

The closure will begin October 4 and allow for the safe completion of connections between the new roundabout.

Residents should consider using alternative routes.

The closure is expected to last until at least October 13 — weather permitting.

