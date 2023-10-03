GO Topeka announces appointment of Director of Equity, Business Development

GO Topeka announced the appointment of Israel Sanchez as the new Director of Equity and...
GO Topeka announced the appointment of Israel Sanchez as the new Director of Equity and Business Development.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GO Topeka announced the appointment of Israel Sanchez as the new Director of Equity and Business Development.

GO Topeka officials said Sanchez will succeed Glenda Washington, who has served as the Partnership’s Chief Equity Officer, overseeing minority and women business development since 2013.

GO Topeka officials indicated Sanchez has been an integral part of the partnership since 2021, where he has made contributions to the organization’s Spanish language outreach efforts. Most recently, he served as the Partnership’s representative with the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and provided invaluable support to the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce.

GO Topeka officials said Stephanie Moran, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Small Business at GO Topeka, expressed her enthusiasm for Sanchez’s appointment.

“We are pleased to welcome Israel Sanchez to the GO Topeka team. He has been a lead voice in our efforts to engage with Spanish-language small businesses, and we believe his expertise will be a tremendous asset as we continue to champion equity and business development for all demographic groups.”

“I have every confidence that Israel will approach this new role with enthusiasm, passion, and dedication,” said Molly Howey, President of GO Topeka. “His commitment to our mission and his dedication to supporting minority business owners make him an exceptional choice. We are excited to see what he will accomplish.”

GO Topeka officials indicated Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership, acknowledged the remarkable legacy of Washington and Sanchez.

“No one can ever replace Glenda Washington, but the Partnership is excited to promote from within our own ranks,” said Pivarnik. “Israel has been a tireless advocate for minority businesses, and this role will allow him to leverage his own experiences as a Latino, a refugee, and a bilingual professional to ensure that every entrepreneur in Topeka has the same access to prosperity and success.”

GO Topeka officials said Sanchez expressed his excitement for the opportunity.

“I am truly honored to step into this role. My experience coming to the United States as a refugee from Cuba as a child has given me a unique perspective,” said Sanchez. “I have seen what the American Dream can be, and I firmly believe that this dream is alive and well in Topeka. I am eager to continue the work of ensuring that all businesses feel represented, heard, and have access to the resources they need to achieve their dreams.”

GO Topeka officials noted Sanchez will assume his new role on Nov. 6.

