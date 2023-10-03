Fork in the Road: Topeka food truck serves up BBQ, hot dogs from limited space

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka food truck proves that good food can still be made even in a limited setting.

Ronn’s Jazzy Doggs started serving the public in August 2014. Next year, the food truck will celebrate its 10th year in business, and it all started with Owner Ronn White and a small hot dog cart. White now has a trailer to serve hot dogs and cheeseburgers featuring smoked pork, barbeque sauce, and much more. A signature “Jazzy Dog” dish is on the menu to satisfy the customer’s hunger.

“It’s an all-beef jumbo dog with barbeque sauce, cheese, smoked pork, and a little bit more barbeque sauce,” said White. “I also have a smoked pork nacho. That is consistent [with] tortilla chips with a cheese sauce, smoked pork, then you add jalapenos, sour cream, and barbeque sauce on that.”

However, there is another item on the menu that White recommends.

“The Jazzy Dog has been around a while now,” said White. “That is my signature, but I want you to try the man cave. That gives you everything on our menu pretty much. It is a cheeseburger loaded with smoked pork, barbeque sauce, a jumbo beef dog cut up, bacon, and barbeque sauce and jalapenos.”

When asked what an expansion would look like for his business, White told 13 NEWS that if he ever decided to expand his business, he would consider obtaining another trailer and more employees to help keep the business operational at multiple locations.

Ronn says he is thankful for all his wife, family, and God’s support and inspiration to start his business because of his parents.

“I was inspired by my mom when I was younger,” said White. “She was always behind the barbeque grill growing up. I would take time out to go and check the grill out and everything, and so, she really inspired me to do it, and what really pushed me into doing it was my father before he passed away [from] cancer. He was inspirational. He helped me out, you know, and showed me some ropes on how to get going and everything.”

Ronn typically sets up at Waters Hardware Store, at 1321 SW 21st St., on Wednesdays and Thursdays through a business agreement between White and Waters Hardware Store Manager Joe Stickles. Neither party charged the other for operating a business on the property.

“When I first came over to ask him if I [could] do this, the first thing he asked me was what was it going to cost him?” said White. “Back then, I knew we had something going on because I wasn’t even going to charge him for being over here. So, it worked out that he is not charging me, and I am not charging him, of course. When corporate people come in, I make lunch for them, I cater for them, and I even give them employee dinners.”

“He was just trying to get started,” said Stickles. “Nobody wanted him in his parking lot. I guess taking up parking spaces, so we told him [to] come on in. Maybe you’ll bring us business. I think it helps everybody — helps us, helps him, even other people around here. We have restaurants here, too, and they love him too. It is a great deal for us.”

White also offers catering services for upcoming events. If you would like to request catering, call 785-817-9519. White also says if you follow him on Facebook, you can stay up to date on his next locations.

His Facebook page even mentioned that he will be at the 2023 Shawnee Heights High School homecoming food truck fest on Friday, Oct. 13. Organizers start serving food at 5 p.m.

