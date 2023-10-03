Finney Co. deputy passes following hard-fought battle with cancer

FINNEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy in Finney County is being remembered after he passed away following a hard-fought battle with cancer.

The Finney County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday, Sept. 30, that one of its own has passed away following a tough-fought battle with cancer.

Deputy David Widows worked with the agency for 22 years before he lost his battle with cancer on Saturday. He was 42 years old.

Widows is survived by his wife, Sarah, and their two children.

The Sheriff’s Office said he will be greatly missed.

