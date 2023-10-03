FBI seeks identity, whereabouts of man suspected in Missouri bank robbery

The FBI seeks information about a man seen robbing a Missouri bank on Sept. 29, 2023.
The FBI seeks information about a man seen robbing a Missouri bank on Sept. 29, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WIBW) - The FBI is seeking the identity and whereabouts of a man suspected of robbing a Springfield, Mo., bank.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says on Tuesday, Oct. 3, that it needs the public’s help to identify and find a man suspected of robbing the Legacy Bank and Trust at 4108 S. Nation Ave. in Springfield. The crime occurred on Friday, Sept. 29.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, the FBI said the suspect entered the bank, approached the teller and presented a demand note.

The suspect has been described as a white male who stands at about 5-foot-10 and weighs around 300 lbs. He was wearing a blue t-shirt with a Superman logo and blue shorts.

The FBI noted that the unknown man ran from the bank south with an undisclosed amount of money. He did not display a weapon.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to the FBI at 816-512-8200.

