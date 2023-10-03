Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of two alert systems Wednesday.(FEMA)
By Josh White
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Federal agencies will broadcast a message to cellphones, televisions and radios across the U.S. Wednesday to test the nation’s emergency alert systems.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, is scheduled to conduct a nationwide test of two alert systems – the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system – starting at 2:20 p.m. ET Oct. 4.

The purpose of the two-part test “is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level,” FEMA said in a news release in August.

For the EAS portion of the test, FEMA will send an emergency alert test message to televisions and radios lasting around one minute, saying: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

The agency said it will be the seventh nationwide EAS test, and “will be similar to the regular monthly EAS test messages with which the public is familiar.”

For the WEA portion, cellphones in range of cell towers will receive a message reading: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

FEMA said the message will read in English or Spanish, depending on language settings on the phone, and to “help ensure that these alerts are accessible to the entire public, including people with disabilities, the alerts are accompanied by a unique tone and vibration.”

FEMA said cell towers will broadcast the test for around 30 minutes, but all wireless phones should receive the message only once.

The agency said this will be the third nationwide WEA test “but the second test to all cellular devices.”

In case the test is postponed because of an actual widespread emergency during the testing timeframe, FEMA said it will reschedule the test for Oct. 11.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police early Tuesday were holding a scene near the Dillons gas station at S.E. 29th and...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
Authorities captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate charged with conspiring to murder...
FBI: Escaped inmate arrested near Kansas City following weekend chase
Crews prepare to demolish the former Wild Horse Saloon on Oct. 2, 2023.
So Long Partner: Former Wild Horse Saloon set to be demolished
Jessica Orange
Broken tag lamp leads officials to arrest Topeka woman with open containers
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Topeka Police identify 5-year-old victim
Two people were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash early Tuesday in central...
Two taken to hospital after rollover crash early Tuesday in central Topeka
The man accused of murdering two women from Emporia across state lines and returning to the...
Man accused of murdering Emporia women faces Colorado extradition
FILE - Flags stand outside the Colorado Supreme Court, on Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver. Colorado’s...
Colorado high court to hear case against Christian baker who refused to make LGBTQ-themed cake
One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka 5-year-old leads to man's early-morning arrest