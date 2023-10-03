Economic Outlook Conference explores trends, future forecasts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Economic Outlook Conference converged to explore trends and future forecasts for the area’s local, regional, and national economies.

Business leaders heard all three perspectives on Tuesday morning, Oct. 3, at GO Topeka’s annual Economic Outlook Conference.

Dr. Joseph Gruber from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said prices of goods are falling, but concerns over prices for services and the labor market will determine where inflation goes from here.

State Budget Director Adam Proffitt said Kansas has recovered all jobs lost during the pandemic, and the budget is tracking with expectations.

“Things are really good right now. The job growth is very strong,” said Proffitt. “We have a lot of job opportunities. The revenues coming into the state are great. We are just making sure that we are taking the best approach possible to invest those dollars wisely for the state of Kansas.”

Locally, Washburn University’s Economics Professor Dr. Paul Byrne said the recent business confidence index showed Topeka businesses have some doubt about the national and local economy overall but did feel good about their profits and hiring situations.

“What we find is that businesses are generally pretty confident about their own individual sales and hiring expectations for the next few quarters,” said Byrne. “They are a little bit less confident about the national economy.”

