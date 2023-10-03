DUI arrest made after man found slumped over steering wheel in NE Kansas

Shawn Trautloff
Shawn Trautloff(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man found unresponsive slumped over his steering wheel over the weekend along a Northeastern Kansas highway has been arrested after he was allegedly found to be under the influence.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 and Sunflower Rd. with reports of an unresponsive driver slumped over his steering wheel.

When first responders arrived, they found the vehicle stopped at a stop sign. The driver was able to be shaken awake and identified as Shawn Trautloff, 46, of Horton.

During the incident, the Sheriff’s Office indicated that Trautloff was allegedly intoxicated. He was arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on driving under the influence.

As of Tuesday, Trautloff no longer remains behind bars.

