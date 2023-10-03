Driver dies after vehicle goes airborne in NW Kansas, lands on its roof

PHILLIPS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man has died following a collision in Northwestern Kansas in which his vehicle went airborne and landed on its roof.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 56.5 on eastbound K-9 Highway - about 5 miles west of Highway 183 - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1997 Buick Regal driven by Brandon W. Hogan, 38, of Logan, had been headed east on K-9 when the car veered off the road for an unknown reason and entered the north ditch.

KHP said the vehicle continued to slide until it struck a culvert which sent it airborne. The car landed on its roof with Hogan still inside.

First responders said Hogan was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.