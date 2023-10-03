Contracts awarded for two upcoming KTA construction projects

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Contracts were awarded for two upcoming Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) construction projects.

KTA officials said Contact 7531 to overlay and increase the vertical clearance of KTA’s mainline bridge in Sedgwick County at mile marker 36 near I-35 KTA. The contract was awarded to Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. for the bid amount of $1,596,874.35. Work will take place in the 2024 construction season.

According to KTA officials, Contact 8044 was awarded for waterline improvements in Sumner County at mile marker 19 near I-35 KTA. The contract was awarded to Mies Construction Inc., Wichita, Kan., for the bid amount of $250,026.00. The contract specifies work to occur between Oct. 23, 2023 and June 24, 2024.

KTA officials noted construction details will be available closer to start dates on www.ksturnpike.com with updates on these and other projects published monthly in KTA’s electronic newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter using the form at www.ksturnpike.com/communication.

