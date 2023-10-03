Community asked to look through footage for possible burlgars north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that it needs the community’s help to find those behind multiple thefts and vehicle burglaries north of Topeka.

Those with security cameras in the area of NW 46th and NW Green Hills Rd. have been asked to check the footage for suspicious characters or activity between 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that multiple thefts and vehicle burglaries were reported within that time. Currently, law enforcement officials continue to confirm the identities of specific suspects.

Those with helpful information have been asked to report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.

