Community asked to look through footage for possible burlgars north of Topeka

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that it needs the community’s help to find those behind multiple thefts and vehicle burglaries north of Topeka.

Those with security cameras in the area of NW 46th and NW Green Hills Rd. have been asked to check the footage for suspicious characters or activity between 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that multiple thefts and vehicle burglaries were reported within that time. Currently, law enforcement officials continue to confirm the identities of specific suspects.

Those with helpful information have been asked to report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities captured Jonathan O'Dell, a federal inmate charged with conspiring to murder...
FBI: Escaped inmate arrested near Kansas City following weekend chase
Crews prepare to demolish the former Wild Horse Saloon on Oct. 2, 2023.
So Long Partner: Former Wild Horse Saloon set to be demolished
One man is in custody after pulling a firearm on an individual, stealing their vehicle, then...
Suspect in custody after aggravated robbery leads to brief high-speed chase in Topeka
Jessica Orange
Broken tag lamp leads officials to arrest Topeka woman with open containers
Pair arrested in connection with burglary of ice business in downtown Topeka
Pair arrested in connection with burglary of ice business in downtown Topeka

Latest News

Shooting in the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave. in Topeka
Topeka family asks for help to lay murdered nephew to rest
13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Severe weather later today into this evening
Michael Youngs, Plant Director at the GM Fairfax Assembly and Stamping Plant, said this is a...
GM plant director breaks silence on strike