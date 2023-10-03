Cause of fire that killed couple near Emporia ruled undetermined

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a fire that killed a couple as their home collapsed in on them while a fire raged on near Emporia in late September has been ruled as undetermined.

The Emporia Fire Department says that on Sept. 22, Lyon Co. Fire District 4 was called to 1993 Road G with reports of a structure fire. When units arrived, they found a collapsed home completely engulfed in flames.

Multiple fire districts were called to help shuttle water to the scene. The Sheriff’s Office as well as the road and bridge department aided with traffic control as the road was shut down for several hours as crews battled the blaze.

Once the fire was finally knocked down, firefighters said a large storm passed through which forced them to take cover for an extended period of time. Once it was again safe to operate, crews hit hot spots and used an excavator to remove debris so the smoldering fires could be extinguished.

As crews searched the home, they said two deceased individuals were found. The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the pair as Lee Roy Phillips, 88, and Mary Ann Phillips, 85.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 3, EFD says the cause of the fire has been ruled as undetermined.

