Capper, Dialogue celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month with another expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since its inception four years ago, Topeka’s Dialogue Coffee House has fostered conversation about how people of varying abilities can contribute to the work force.

The concept was so popular, Dialogue joined forces with Capper Foundation in April 2023, and already is expanding its footprint.

Founder Caitlyn Halsey is now Capper’s employment services director. She and Capper CEO Zach Ahrens visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on Dialogue’s next location.

The opening of Dialogue’s Silver Lake location comes at the perfect time, with October marking National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Halsey said Dialogue fosters an inclusive environment, employing people with disabilities in various aspects of their operations. She and Ahrens said the approach makes people feel valued and empowered.

Dialogue’s original location is at SW 29 and Gage. It opened its second location at Fellowship Bible Church in early September. Their third location is at 301 E. Railroad St. in Silver Lake. It will hold a grand opening from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. The location is a partnership with USD 372′s special education services.

To learn more about Dialogue, including menu, locations and hours, visit www.dialoguecoffeehouse.com.

For information about Capper’s Employment Services, email chalsey@capper.org or call 785-272-4060 x1182.

