Author’s book tour brings her back to her schools during Topeka stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An accomplished author returned home to pay a visit to a pair of Topeka schools Tuesday.

Angela Cervantes spoke with kids at Our Lady of Guadalupe and Highland Park, her alma maters, while touring for her new book.

Cervantes says she’s traveling all over Kansas for the release of the Cursed Moon and is happy to share her love of reading with the next generation.

“I was delighted to be here. I love nothing more than to talk about books. I hope and pray that every kid will pick up a book and become a life-long reader.”

The Cursed Moon released last month.

